Jordi Cruyff’s Shenzhen show

05/11/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

Jordi Cruyff’s hand in El Shenzhen it translates into a style that is increasingly reminiscent of his father’s. The Cruyff seal was proven in Shenzhen’s victory. Especially in one of the four goals, where the Chinese team gave a display of position play.

After the meeting Jordi He recognized the influence of his father in the way of understanding football and coaching his teams.

“My father was obsessed with angles, triangles. He always believes that the more triangles you have, the more options you have. He would rather have players on different lines,” he said.

Shenzhen is currently third in the Chinese Super League playing at a high level. On the other hand, Susila cruyff He highlighted Koeman’s role at Barça and his link with the Cruyff Foundation on the Cope microphones. “Ronald has been a friend of the family for many years. He has taken trips to South Africa with the Foundation, he has seen everything we do and for me he is an exceptional person.”

On his role on the Barça bench, he said: “I am glad that he is doing well. I am getting excited again with Barça and I notice in the people that the illusion is returning.”