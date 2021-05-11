Jordi Cruyff will participate in the AK Coaches World

04/27/2021

On at 19:27 CEST

Jordi Cruyff, former coach of Ecuador, former Brazilian international Ronaldo Nazario and the coach of Sevilla, Julen lopetegui, will participate in the AK Coaches’ World congress, organized by Aitor karanka, which will be held online on May 27 and 28 from the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“We wanted to offer soccer professionals an opportunity to listen to highly prestigious voices in our sector who share their experiences and help our colleagues in this learning process in which we are all permanently & rdquor;said Karanka through a press release.

The event, which will allocate part of its collection to the Red Cross, will also have the presence of Guillermo Barros Schelotto, former coach, among others, of Boca Juniors, of the sports general director of Sevilla, Ramón Rodríguez ‘Monchi’, football director of Real Sociedad, Míchel González, former coach of Getafe, Sevilla and Olympiakos o Jorge Vilda, Spanish women’s soccer coach.

They will complete the list of speakers Rafael Pol, physical trainer of the Spanish team, Iraia Iturregi, Athletic women’s coach, Milagros Martínez Domínguez, the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team in Japan, the Suzuka Point Getters, Marcos Abad, Leeds United goalkeeping coach, and Frank Ludolph, head of football education at UEFA.

“Due to the circumstances that we live with Covid-19 we will offer this congress in an online format, but our idea is to continue consolidating it for the future and turn it into a reference face-to-face event in world football whenever possible & rdquor ;, indicated Karanka, former developer , among others, from Middlesbrough, Nottngham Forest or Birmingham City.

In this sense, Aitor Karanka wanted to thank “especially & rdquor; the involvement of the Spanish Football Federation for “for providing a certification to the participants and offering us their facilities & rdquor ;.