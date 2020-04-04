The vice president of Barcelona, Jordi Cardoner, tested positive for the coronavirus test. The culé club manager evolves positively after the first days with the disease.

This information has been disclosed by Metropoli, which would mean that Jordi Cardoner is the third person to get coronavirus in the Catalan team. The vice president is fine, so is quarantined at home and he continues to actively participate in the daily routine of his duties at Barcelona.

Ramón Canal, director of Barça’s medical services and Josep Antoni Gutiérrez, the club’s doctor, had tested positive days ago as well. Like Jordi Cardoner, they evolve favorably. Now The entire Barcelona squad has been confined to their home since March 13 and no footballer has been affected by the coronavirus.