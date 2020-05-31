Euroleague The curtain has dropped as it approached the climax of a season in which Larkin’s Anadolu Efes emerged, Barça enjoyed their revival with Mirotic, Llull’s Madrid and Pablo Laso remained in excellence and menacingly raised Obradovic’s Fenerbahçe. The pandemic cut short the competition on March 12 with six days to go before the regular season ended, in addition to the quarterfinal playoffs and the Final Four. On Monday, the clubs discarded the last cartridge, the dispute of what was left with all the teams concentrated and the games compressed into a single venue. Jordi Bertomeu (Barcelona, ​​61 years old), the executive director of the Euroleague, explains the limbo in which a season is canceled for the first time in the history of the competition since its creation in 1958.

Question. What has been the most decisive for the cancellation?

Answer. The priority was always health and it is important to understand that the decision could not be postponed. There was a very unbalanced situation in Europe regarding travel. Many players are in the United States, some in Asia. We had them controlled. And in Europe there were problems because the situations are very diverse in terms of travel and quarantine. In some countries it is still not possible to train nor is it known how long the situation will last. In Russia you can not do anything away from home, in Italy you can train in outdoor sports but not indoor … And all that did, assuming that everything was resolved without knowing for sure when, we reached 3 or 4 July to compete with some teams that had been able to train more and others less. And that posed a very serious injury problem. We cannot play the Euroleague with teams that are unprepared or some in better condition than others. In short, it would be a fiasco and what we would see would not be the Euroleague, it would be something else.

P. The last option was the Final to Eight?

R. The solution was, and we said that we would not discuss it, that we wanted to finish the league. We couldn’t cut participants like other leagues have. The only thing we were going to change was to replace the playoffs with a one-game tie. That reduced the number of encounters, but the system remained.

P. What was the maximum date to conclude?

R. July 26 or 28. We did not want to enter August. Reaching this stage with such an unbalanced situation for the teams … Clearly, we would not have had the Euroleague but something else, another competition. The risk of injury and the integrity of the competition have been the two fundamental concepts for which we made the decision.

P. Why not play in August or September as the NBA plans?

R. The NBA has a freedom that we do not have. You can play in August and September and start the next season in December, as stated. That means that the next season would end in July next year. They can do it, first because during the year they don’t have to combine with anyone, they don’t have national leagues. And second, because if in the end there is a coincidence with the Olympic Games, they do not have the problems that we have in relation to the national teams either. It is one thing that we are not in favor of windows [partidos de clasificación durante la temporada]But what we don’t want is to harm neither the Eurobasket, nor the World Cup, nor the Olympic Games.

P. How do you see the organization in world basketball?

R. It is a disorder that is due to the fact that the most important organism, as I have said many times, is not the International Federation [FIBA], which regulates, yes, but then there is a league [la NBA] which has its own program. So, in the same way that Marc Gasol could not go to the windows to play with Spain, if there is a coincidence of the NBA calendar with other events, he could not go to those competitions either. We do not want to contribute more to that disorder. We, if we played in August, and counting that the players rested in September and October, we should condense all the leagues and the Euroleague from November to May, because, in addition, later there are some Pre-Olympics. If you already criticize us for the calendar, imagine what such a calendar would look like. It would be even bigger madness, wouldn’t it?

P. Did they not consider a Final Four in December as handball has done?

R. A champion in December, with teams with different players from those who played the season … I have many doubts that this respects the integrity of the competition.

P. Will players have to tighten their belts?

R. Everyone will have to understand the new reality. The players have already understood this. The gesture of accepting a 20% salary reduction indicates that they have been aware and very responsible. What they have done deserves recognition. They have not been selfish.

P. Will the next season be without viewers?

R. Part of the competition will be without an audience, but my forecast, a bit risky, is that we will see that in some countries there will surely be pavilions with the presence of fans. The governments of some of the countries with which we have worked to complete the Euroleague were already going to allow half the capacity to be filled now, in July. If in July you could do that, the logical thing is to think that in October you can still go more public to the pavilions. It will be a little strange drawing. It is not in our hands. The problem is that for the first time in this life we ​​have had to manage something over which we do not control anything.

P. You advocated reducing the CBA to 16 clubs. Now there are pressures for it to expand to 20.

R. I do not go into evaluating what the ACB does. What we have done is to say that if it does not end, it does not end for all purposes. That is, no one has the right to anything and no one can be punished, because otherwise it would be unfair. I don’t understand why anyone has the right to ascend. Why these two yes and the one who was third no, if perhaps in two days it could happen to them. If it’s over, it’s over. Then they want to expand the leagues. Of course, from the economic and calendar logic it does not seem advisable.

P. Panathinaikos threatens to leave the Euroleague.

R. It’s not the first time we’ve heard it. With the Panathinaikos, the best thing to do is to have patience, the ability to dialogue with them and make them see. But Panathinaikos also knows that outside the Euroleague it does not have a better scenario, but a much worse scenario. It is a no-brainer for anyone who understands this. And despite the fact that at some point he has made announcements of this type, it has never happened. And if it happens, if it goes, another team will come. A few years ago we had the Benetton de Treviso, the Montepaschi Siena and…

P. It is true that Virtus Bologna has been offered.

R. The Virtus, since it was bought by the owner of the Segafredo coffee brand, came and made it very clear that the team was to play in the Euroleague. He has a plan to build a pavilion for 15,000 spectators in Bologna. And we want a second team in Italy. It would be very good for the Euroleague. It is an important country for us. Virtus has returned and has done so with force.

“The losses will be 35% but there will be no spreading of talent”

P. What is the damage balance?

R. Losses will be around 30 or 35% of the clubs budget. So we don’t want to pollute next season. We have had a bad year. It was a disgrace. Better plan. Economic adjustments must be made, for sure.

P. Will it change the way of doing?

R. I would say that it is an opportunity to have more balanced budgets. Spending will be reduced because there will be a reduction in income and what has been lost will have to be recovered. But it will give us the opportunity to work with more sustainable economic models. Some clubs rely heavily on their owners.

P. Isn’t it populist to say now that the next Euroleague will be the best ever?

R. I am not concerned about a riot of talent. All the clubs in the world will look at the budgets, not just us. Will we lose players who go to the NBA? How many years has that happened? We have to see what policies the NBA applies. The rule that most conditions world basketball is the NBA’s collective agreement with its players. Because it sets guidelines for FIBA ​​on when you can call up players for the national teams, when they are free, under what conditions and when they can sign. All this is written in a book that neither I nor FIBA ​​but the NBA write. If there are players who leave, they would have left the same; and if they come back, the same. Of course I don’t like them leaving. But when players like Mirotic return or we enjoy players like Larkin, I also celebrate.