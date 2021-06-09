Jordi Alumà, the painter of Olympism, dies

06/09/2021

On at 2:21 PM CEST

“I have captured the subtle wonder of happiness painting at 93 years old”. Four years ago Jordi Alumà (1924-2021) He thus defined his latest productions, mixing work and life, as artists do so often.

This was quite a vital statement. That of a person who, despite knowing himself in the winter of his life, was still restless, still connected to art and the present.

Jordi Alumà, born in Barcelona in 1924, son of the also painter and poster artist Josep Alumà, has died at 97 years old. Alumà gives us a special look at the sport. His was a work closely linked to Olympism.

A stylized vision of sport like his work Símbols Olímpics, where he predominates a calm expression of competition, a composition that embellishes sport through its forms rather than reflecting its fiercest spirit.

Defined as “the artist who has devoted more sports production worldwide, especially to Olympism“, he also got involved in the Barcelona 92 ​​Games with a series of pictures.

“My father was a romantic and my work is the result of an idealization. I try to give my paintings a poetic content, even in sports with the slenderness of their figures. What interests me the most is to achieve a stylized architectural style, one would say musical” , he explained in an interview with Cercle magazine.

Throughout his career he obtained awards such as the Premi Ciutat de Barcelona, ​​the Biennial of Sports in Fine Arts, the prize of the Ynglada-Guillot International Drawing Contest or the Cross of Sant Jordi in 2000.

Alumà leaves behind a great pictorial legacy that contributed to beautifying sport through art.