Jordi Alba’s message after the elimination in the Euro

07/07/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

Spain ended up eliminated in the semifinals of the European Championship in a fateful penalty shoot-out. Jordi Alba acted as captain in the last minutes of the match and extra time after the change of Sergio Busquets, as the second of the selection.

This Wednesday after the match, the second captain of Spain wanted to use his social networks to send a message to the fans and to remember that football is “cruel” on some occasions, as with Spain this Tuesday.

“Yesterday ended a dream for all of us. It was a night where football reminded us how cruel it can be at times, but we left London with the certainty that we have started a new path and with the assurance of having given everything we had within. We will always remember this European Championship, and I hope the fans are as proud as the players, “the FC Barcelona footballer began.

The Barça side and La Roja repeated a message that he had already expressed previously, relating to the unity of this group in the concentration of the national team.

“Great teams are forged in adversity. I don’t remember one as united as ours, with great players but with excellent people. And I cannot forget the incredible work led by the coaching staff, by all the staff who were close to us and by all the employees of the Federation. Thank you all for your support! “, Alba concluded.

Alba himself starred in a curious image during the goal draw and launch order with the ‘azurro’ captain, Chiellini.