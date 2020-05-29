The crisis situation triggered by the coronavirus gradually begins to enter a control phase, and after the last two months of confinement, the population is ready to gradually return to the so-called ‘new normality’. The de-escalation process, however, goes hand in hand with important changes and will require a total adaptation of new customs and habits.

The footballers have already resumed training and will soon be able to play games again, although they will do so without an audience and having to respect a series of health precaution standards. To talk about it and another series of issues, yesterday he connected with ‘El Hormiguero’ the FC Barcelona player Jordi Alba, who, in addition, has experienced a quarantine of the most intense in what refers to the family environment.

See this post on Instagram 😃💪🏼 A shared post by Jordi Alba (@jordialbaoficial) on May 13, 2020 at 5:50 PDT

And it is that the Catalan defender has lived the last weeks between celebration and celebration, as Pablo Motos reminded him as soon as he was greeted. His birthday, the birthday of his wife, Romarey Ventura, and his fifth wedding anniversary have taken place during these dates. But in addition, Alba also announced in late April that she is expecting her second child. As Motos jokingly told him, “some have made bread and you have made the whole croissant.” “It is great news for the family,” replied the player, who He also revealed the sex of his future baby: it will be a girl.

Alba then referred to return to work and new conditions to which templates have to be made, both in training and, in the very near future, within the competition itself. “On the one hand it is clear that I want to train and play games”he reflected, “On the other hand, without the fans, without the people, a lot of things are going to change. As I have said many times, the essence of soccer is to celebrate goals, communication with teammates, and that is because it takes a lot out of you.”

Porridge with oats



At the end of his talk with Motos, there was also room for humor. And the presenter wanted to ask Catalan about his culinary tastes. “Jordi, I have read on the Barça website that your favorite recipe is porridge with oats”, He said amused while the footballer shook his head vehemently.

Antenna 3

“That was invented”He replied, laughing, before clarifying the story: “We made a recipe, it’s true, my girlfriend made it for me … but man, that’s why it’s my favorite. I’ll have to talk to the one on the web “he finished. And it is that the menu that really drives him crazy, as he confessed, is Cuban rice.