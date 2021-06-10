Jordi Alba Spain spoke about the departure of Suárez and the renewal of Messi | Spanish League

Jordi Alba is concentrated with the Spain National Team, preparing what will be the Eurocup, in a team that is plagued by the generational change, leaving aside those who were world champions and with a few from the last Eurocup conquered. Jordi Alba is one of them, so his leadership will come into play to guide the ‘red’ back to privileged places on the European continent.

The Barcelona side spoke for the program El Larguero, from Cadena SER, touched on the subject of what was the departure of Luís Suárez last summer from the culé team “I think it’s a joke, he’s a player who had given us a lot and it was given to a direct rival, who later also won the league ”.

He added about how vital the Uruguayan attacker was for them “Where are you going to find a striker like him, he has shut up many mouths, his last year in Barcelona was not easy.”

He also had the moment to talk about Koeman, supporting his work and giving him his support in the continuity “He has had a good season and good group management, which was expected to continue, but it is true that we were all pending”.

He concluded with the renewal of Messi, hoping it will be soon “I hope he continues, he makes us better and with him we have more options to win titles. It would be the best news for me, for the rest of the players and for the whole club ”.