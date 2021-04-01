Jordi Alba, Pedri and Busquets, keys for Luis Enrique

03/31/2021

On 04/01/2021 at 08:58 CEST

The only three Blaugrana cited by Luis Enrique Martínez, Spanish coach, for the first three matches of the qualifying phase for the World Cup in Qatar closed the cycle against Kosovo on Wednesday accumulating on average two full games. Jordi Alba, Pedri and Sergio Busquets met again in the starting eleven, in the same way they did in the previous match against Georgia. Luis Enrique only gave Busquets and Alba a rest in the first match against Greece, while Pedri, the only one to participate in the three, played the last 27 minutes on the day of his debut as an absolute international.

Busquets, Jordi Alba and Pedri returned to Barcelona with an average of 180 minutes accumulated in the last week. At this point in the season, everything is adding up.

Pedri completed another 69 minutes with the senior team yesterday and he showed again that he has quality to spare to settle in the starting eleven. The canary moved around the field, as is his custom, and he also did it at a great level. He started out with some shyness, but it didn’t take long to get the pulse of the party. This time, in addition, he had more space and freedom, and that is why he appeared continuously, giving meaning to the game of the Spanish team.

He was involved in recovery tasks and appeared assiduously in attack. Pedri rounded off his performance by launching Ferran Torres on the 2-0 play. His ball into space, completely changing the game, was used by the Valencian to score.

In the end, he closed his first appearance in a call-up with the senior team with 186 minutes played. His prominence was evident.

ASSISTANT

Jordi Alba also performed at an excellent level, as has been the norm this season. The Catalan side was screened for his band regularly and in the first half even he had chances to score. A cross from his shot went over the crossbar as soon as he started, and later he had a hand-in-hand with the Kosovo goalkeeper after hitting the wall with Koke, although his shot was deflected to a corner. Jordi Alba also intervened in the play of the first goal, since he was in charge of assisting Dani Olmo. The Blaugrana side closed the window with 180 accumulated minutes.

Finally, Busquets, who played 81 minutes, which were added to the 72 he played against Georgia, gave a new lesson in placement and good treatment of the ball. He was the brain of the team and showed that he is still indisputable.