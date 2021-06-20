Jordi Alba, MVP of the match: “We are screwed”

06/19/2021

On 06/20/2021 at 00:29 CEST

Jordi Alba wore the captain’s armband of the Spanish team again, in the absence of Sergio Busquets who, despite having returned to concentration after his negative in Covid-19, did not dress short and stayed in the stands.

“We are screwed. We have tried to the end, but we have lacked a bit of luck & rdquor;, argued the side of ‘Roja, who was a real dagger on the left wing and was chosen as the party’s MVP. The blaugrana acknowledged that “we are lacking to win”, but that the team dynamics are good and we must “continue with what the coach asks of us.”

Despite the general discouragement of the team and the public that approached La Cartuja de Sevilla, the one from L’Hospitalet acted as captain and sent a message of optimism to the fans, ensuring that “We are working well and we must continue to believe in what we do; if we win the third game, we will be in & rdquor;.

Next Wednesday from 6:00 p.m., the Spanish team will experience a momentous match to qualify for the round of 16 of the Eurocup. The ‘Red’ is third with two points, one less than Slovakia, the rival of the third and last game.