The night of March 28, 1990 was the most prolific scoring Air Jordan ever had: 69 points (23-37 on field goals, 21-23 free throws (career record), 18 rebounds (another cap) in his career) and six assists, in 50 minutes played. Each and every one of their points was important, because they helped the Bulls defeat the Cavaliers in a night that will be marked by fire in history.

Throughout his career, Jordan had six games 50 points against Cleveland, his highest of any other team. And he also had three last-second shots to win against them, the maximum of his career against any other team.

“I didn’t think about fatigue because I wanted to win the match. I’ve been in this situation where I’ve scored a lot of points and we’ve lost, and I didn’t want that to happen.” That’s how he expressed himself Michael Jordan after the strenuous 50-minute sprint to which he was exposed to lead the Chicago Bulls to victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28, 1990. One more feat to add to an endless list that makes him one of the most legendary recognizable from the history of basketball and whose importance lies in the volume of annotation that he showed on the parquet of the Richfield Coliseum (Ohio), where he reached the figure of 69 points, his best personal brand ..

