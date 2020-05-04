Think that Mercedes, Honda and Renault can leave the queen category

Eddie does not believe, however, that the Scuderia is going to leave the Great Circus

Eddie Jordan predicts that Lewis Hamilton will go to Ferrari. The Irishman, who knows what he is talking about because he founded a Formula 1 team, believes that the coronavirus crisis will cause many teams to leave the paddock. One of them believes it will be Mercedes.

Jordan predicts that the coronavirus crisis will cause a major revolution on the Formula 1 grid. The Irishman, who founded his own F1 team in 1991, thinks that many teams will be forced to disappear and believes that Mercedes, as we count here, he will have to sell his team, which will make Hamilton move to Ferrari.

“Lewis will move to Ferrari. Only the Italians can afford his salary and know that he is worth it,” Jordan predicts in comments to the German television channel Sport1.

“Mercedes will sell its team, perhaps to Lawrence Stroll, whose goal is to become world champion with his son and with the Aston Martin brand. It will be difficult for him to do it with Racing Point,” says Jordan.

Beyond the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis in F1, Jordan thinks that the pandemic will make car brands more aware of the environmental consequences of their activity and believes that several will rethink themselves to continue in the Great Circus.

“Not only has the world been changed by the coronavirus, people’s values ​​have changed. Environmental awareness is now the number one priority. For corporate bosses, this means they must rethink their strategy. I am convinced that manufacturers like Mercedes, Honda and perhaps Renault will end their commitment to Formula 1 in the next two years, “says Jordan.

“Mercedes can no longer do anything else. They have achieved everything, they have won everything. In these circumstances, they can no longer win anything else,” he adds.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus will leave a different panorama, Jordan does not fear for the continuity of Ferrari. “They are different, they have the blood of F1 in their veins. It is not a matter of debate for them to leave F1. Their threats are only warnings. In the future, Ferrari, Red Bull and probably McLaren-Mercedes will be the pillars of F1, “says Jordan to finish.

