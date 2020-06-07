The Leicester City He made history in 2016 by surprising everyone after achieving the Premier League, one of the greatest feats in all of football history. To this day, the English team hopes to be able to achieve something like this again one day. To do this, the team’s coach, Brendan Rodgers, has resorted to the figure of Michael Jordan to motivate your staff:

“I have told my players to give the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ a chance. If you want to know what an elite player is and want to be at the highest level of concentration and preparation, to be the best, believe it and win, It is what everyone should see. Jordan was blessed with talent, but he did maximize it as much as he could. “