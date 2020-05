Reactions to the documentary The Last Dance continue to accumulate and one of the most anticipated was that of Jasmine M. Jordan, one of the daughters of Michael Jordan. “It has definitely amazed me how sincere he is and how he is opening his heart. With each episode I learn a lot from him and he helps me put everything in perspective. He has always made a great effort to be a great father and he is an endearing grandfather “he assured in words collected by SportsYahoo.

