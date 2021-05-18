Jordanian boxer dies at 19 after KO

The Jordanian Boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has passed away at the age of 19 after being knocked out at the World Youth Boxing Championship, which is being held in Kielce (Poland), As reported on Tuesday by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in a statement.

Rashed Al-Swaisat was admitted to hospital on April 16 after being knocked out in a lightweight bout against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov.. This Tuesday, the AIBA confirmed his death after not being able to overcome the brain injuries.

“Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates., to whom we offer our condolences, “said the agency.