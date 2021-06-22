Jordana Brewster speaks Justin Lin

Everything we know about ‘Fast & furious 9‘.Nathalie Emmanuel demands a female reboot of the saga with Lashana lynch. ‘Fast & furious 9‘opens in theaters on July 2.

Two decades of full-blast cars contemplate us It seems incredible that ‘At full throttle‘(Rob Cohen, 2001), that funny film about kind-hearted criminals with gasoline in their veins, is now the beginning of a multi-million dollar franchise with a dozen titles and its own spin-off, but whoever is not used to these follies of the industry in the XXI century, you must consider if you want to continue rowing against it.

Heading towards the end of the saga that has one last great adventure left (which we will see in two films), the imminent ‘Fast & furious 9‘features the return to the address of Justin lin, responsible for the not exactly brilliant ‘Full throttle: Tokyo Race‘(2006) and’Fast & Furious: Even faster‘(2009), but also of the two titles that started the very successful reinvention of the franchise, the spectacular ones’Fast & furious 5‘(2011) and’Fast & furious 6‘(2013).

“The expectations are very high and there are many things that he has to deal with and yet he is the one who is calmer,” says the actress. Jordana Brewster Collider on the director. “There are actors from ‘The Challenge (Annapolis)’ who are in ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what a flashback, I recognize him!’ That says a lot about him. He is the most loyal, he has a cool head, he has not changed in the last fifteen years since I have known him. So he’s the right guy to run this franchise. “

‘The Challenge (Annapolis)‘(2005) was Lin’s second feature film as a solo director, a title in which we saw the furious Tyrese Gibson Y Jordana Brewster.

“He is our leader and is capable of handling any element that comes his way. I’ve never seen him lose his mind and that’s crazy, “he says. “He is also a hard worker. During the pandemic I contacted him a couple of times, and when it was safe to go out to dinner, I said, ‘Okay, let’s all go out to dinner.’ He said, ‘No, I’m still working on the movie.’ And I said, ‘What could you still be working on? Justin, she’s delivered. ‘ And he said, “No, no, no. There are still things to adjust. ‘So he’s a perfectionist and he breaks his skin, and it shows. It shows in the movie.”

‘Fast & furious 9‘, with Justin lin in the direction and a cast that includes Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen mirren, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Finn cole, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena Y Ludacris, has a theatrical release date of July 2.

