Jordana Brewster Shares How She Honored Paul Walker in F9

Jordana Brewster is revealing how close she and Paul walker were to dating IRL.

At the F9 premiere, the Fast and Furious actress exclusively spoke to E! News about her late co-star, at which point the topic of crushes came up. Ace director Rob Cohen previously revealed, Paul had a crush on Jordana while filming the first movie and surprisingly enough, Jordana said she “didn’t know that.”

And if Jordana knew, things might have been different as she revealed she also had “a crush on him” in Fast and Furious 4 to 7. As for why she didn’t spill the beans, Jordana explained, “I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew. “

The actress went on to marry Andrew Form in 2007, with whom she shares sons Rowan and Julian. But as always, the Fast and Furious family remains close to her heart, especially since she took a couple of accessories from Mia Toretto’s wardrobe.