Jordana Brewster (‘Fast & Furious 9’) on the female spin-off: “They’re considering what might work”

“I find it amazing that 20 years have passed because in many ways I feel like it was yesterday, “says Jordana Brewster, facing the reality of those two decades of adrenaline-fueled movies in which she has given life to Mia Toretto, Dom’s sister (Vin Diesel). This anniversary is celebrated with new installment, but by chance. And it is that ‘Fast & Furious 9’ should have been released in the pandemic 2020, but finally the thing has fitted like this, turning the ninth installment into a film with much more weight than it already carried. Now the new thing about this successful Universal saga has been proposed to star in a box office return to the cinema, something that all its protagonists want to promote. Including Brewster who talks about how he enjoyed watching the film on the big screen, to ensure that “it will have been worth the wait” and that there is “to see it in the cinema where you can share the experience”.

The actress also wanted to talk to us about how it has been to resume her character without ‘Paul Walker’, an absence that is noticeable at the same time that is compensated with numerous nods to previous deliveries. “What’s amazing about this movie and that Justin [Lin, el director] it does so well, it is leaving clues The true fans of the saga will go fishing for references […] so this movie is very satisfying in that sense. And when it comes to Brian’s character, all the time he’s not physically around he’s being paid homage in some way. because without a doubt it will always be part of the Fast Family and its universe“.

A universe that, although it would not come to an end, would have to deal with the closure of its main saga, a tour we’d say goodbye to with movies 10 and 11, so ‘Fast & Furious 9’ feels like the beginning of the end. “I think there are elements that can convey that, obviously, because we are approaching the tenth installment and we have been waiting a long time,” says Nathalie Emmanuel. This interpreter, who returns to be Ramsey in ‘Fast 9’, understands that the fans see the end coming, especially considering that Diesel himself has declared that “nine is something like the first movie of the last chapter”, but she doesn’t seem ready to say goodbye. “From what I have been able to see, this world, the world of ‘Fast & Furious’ seems to be constantly expanding so there are many possibilities … I have no confirmation of anything, not even 10. It’s all still in process“.

The female spin-off of ‘Fast’

At the beginning of 2020 things were going from strength to strength, in fact Diesel was already waiting for the script to arrive to bet on the female spin-off of ‘Fast & Furious’. Since then things have radically changed for the entertainment world, which is why this project seems to have been left in limbo. Now both Brewster and Emmanuel explain where this movie would be.

“I think they have a lot of ideas and are considering what might work,” says Brewster. “It would be great but also It seems to me that it depends on the public, as has happened with each of the installments of the saga. So if you want to see it, you should say so! “Emmanuel is also this enthusiastic, adding in a more direct way that he has not been offered the project yet.”They haven’t confirmed anything to me yet, but wouldn’t that be great? The women in this series are very cool so the idea of ​​bringing them all together and making their own adventure would be … I think historically, but especially in this movie … Imagine putting all that energy together … It gives me goose bumps!“. For now it’s time to enjoy ‘Fast & Furious 9’ in theaters from July 2But later, wouldn’t it be cool to see that spin-off with the Fast girls?