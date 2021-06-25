Jordana Brewster, bulletproof heroes

MEXICO CITY.

In each Fast and Furious movie the heroism of the members of the group is increased, so we already asked ourselves, as surely many viewers will do, are they bulletproof or how do they repel ambushes, mines, free falls and all kinds of artillery heavy?

The sympathy within the plot of Fast and Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin and already available in theaters of the country, is the irony of the characters before the myth built around immortality.

“I like that tone because we have to spread our wings to the audience in certain respects to continue with us, and especially that is where the humor of this new installment is, with the dialogues of Tyrese (Roman Pearce) and Ludacris (Tej Parker ) ironically about it.

“It seems to me that we began to draw a kind of line between the madness of the action scenes, the credulity and the disbelief, always accompanied by a drama and theatricality to have them interested, and that is the merit of Justin’s work for this ninth film” said Jordana Brewster, in an interview with Excelsior, the one in charge of giving life to Mia, sister of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

The situation, from which all this mysticism stems, is the following: Jakob Toretto (John Cena) has become a threat to the world and it is the obligation of his brothers to stop him, otherwise, the Aries Project, a satellite system capable To control the world’s artillery, it threatens to usher in a new era of authoritarianism, also a deep desire of the cybernetic villain Cipher (Charlize Theron), prisoner of the youngest of the Torettos.

Dom and Mia are joined by Roman, Tej, Letty (Michelle Rodríguez) and an old friend we thought was dead, you’ll see who, in addition to Brian O’Conner, obviously indirectly, because Paul Walker, his interpreter, died in the spectacular car accident of 2013. And a

more question:

Why not invite Caleb Walker, the brother closest to Paul, to do some cameos and give O’Conner a physical presence?

“It seems important to me that it continues as part of the universe, but from there to imagining or proposing the technical ways to be able to have it physically, it is not my place to comment on it.

However, on a personal level, Jordana shared a personal vision about the importance of having her memory very close to everyone.

“I remember that Paul was the only versatile actor to train judo, jiu-jitsu, tae kwon do, surf, run real drag runs, while the rest of us depend on our stuntmen, that said, he could be Brian in In real life, I couldn’t be Mia, although I was recently fined for speeding, so there’s something inside me, ”added the 41-year-old American.

On the subject of its ticket for riding the kaffir, Fast and Furious 9 preserves a part of the spirit of dragons and the injection of nitrous oxide that made the saga famous 20 years ago. And precisely this emergency propulsion will be present in space! At some point in the plot they will come across a Pontiac Fiero modified to withstand the pressure out of the atmosphere.

During the talk, Jordana also opened her heart a little and placed this franchise as one of many lifesavers in her personal life, where her children Julian and Rowan are the most important.

“Because family is your blood and it transforms with you. Now, a year has passed since my divorce (from Andrew Form, signed last year), I found a new partner (Mason Morfi, CEO of the investment company ValueAct Capital), at the same time my ex-husband found a girlfriend, then the family evolved He grew up and we welcomed each other, in that sense the film has taught me a lot. In terms of being a mom, it would go all the way. Fortunately, I have not had to jump into action like I do with Mia, “he said.

Yesterday, Brewster published on the Glamor portal a letter in his own handwriting where he narrates the pain he went through when separating from Andrew, his eating disorder and the self-esteem developed as a result of overcoming these problems.

“Most of the problem was not Andrew’s fault, I knew he loved working and being on the sets of his movies, but when the children arrived I needed a partner and growing up emotionally removed had its consequence,” he shared.

To know

Know some facts to enjoy the tape.

Fast and Furious 9 has the participation of Don Omar and Cardi B. Bad Bunny composed the song for the end of the film. One of the exclusive feature previews for F9 will be Jurassic World: Dominion. The original idea of ​​the car in space involved a hot air balloon, but due to budget the idea was canceled. The armored vehicle during the final chase is called the Armadillo and weighs 26 tons. $ 1.8 million cost the 7-car show in the appearance of Queenie Shaw (Helen Mirren), mother of Deckard Shaw (Statham). 9 vehicles were on display at the lavish Dom and Jakob Gathering Party owned by 12 motorsport fans in London