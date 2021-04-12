Jordan Vogt-Roberts to direct Netflix’s Gundam movie

A couple of years ago we met the start of the film adaptation of Gundam in live-action format. Brian K. Vaughan (“Runaways, Saga” or “And: The Last Man”) embarked on the writing of this film that today, years after that, this project has a director.

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, responsible for “Kong: Skull Island”, embarks on this Legendary Entertainment film. Cale Boyter will oversee the project on behalf of Legendary and the original Gundam studio Sunrise. Jason Young, director of the Netflix original film, will also oversee the project, which will mark the first live-action adaptation of the animated series.

The film will arrive exclusively for the Netflix streaming platform except in the specific case of China, where the film will be distributed by Legendary.

Details on the film are limited, but the film’s working title is simply “GUNDAM.” Regarding the plot there is nothing either. It is not even known if the film will take place in Universal Century, the same timeline in which the original Gundam anime is set, although when the project rang in 2019 it was said that it would. In fact, the following description sounded at the time, although since then many things have been able to change:

An era in which the growing population of humanity has led people to migrate to the space colonies. Eventually, the people who live in the colonies seek their autonomy and declare a war of independence against the people who live on Earth. Through the tragedies and discords that arise from this human conflict, not only is the maturing of the main character sensitively depicted, but also the intentions of the enemies and the people around them.

The original Gundam animated series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, Mobile Suit Gundam, premiered in 1979 and featured giant robots / mecha by the name of “Gundam.” Since then, the sci-fi series has grown into a media franchise, with numerous animated spinoffs, toys, collectibles, and much more.

Via information | IGN