Jordan Vogt-Roberts directing live action movie ‘Gundam’

Four years after the premiere of ‘Kong: Skull Island’, director Jordan Vogt-Robertsha found a new project in the first live action film version of‘Gundam’, a Legendary Pictures film based on the popular Japanese science fiction franchise.

The film will mark a new collaboration between Legendary and Netflix, companies that previously worked on films such as ‘Spectral’ (2016) or ‘Enola Holmes’ (2020), as well as on series ‘Lost in Space’ and ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’. In addition, they are currently collaborating on the anime series adaptations of ‘Skull Island’ and ‘Tom Raider’.

The series is set in the Universal Century, an era in which humanity’s growing population has led people to migrate to space colonies. Eventually, the people who live in the colonies seek their autonomy and fight for their independence against the people who live on Earth. Through the tragedies and discords that arise from this conflict, not only the life of the main character is depicted with sensitivity, but also the intentions of the enemies and the people around them. The battles in the story, in which we see robot pilot characters, are very popular.

Netflix, Sunrise and Legendary will join forces to produce the adaptation of a franchise created almost 40 years ago by Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino and which accumulates a large number of fans on its various channels, including television series, manga, novels and other media. At the moment the specific details of the plot are kept under wraps, with Cale Boyter of Legendary’s creative department overseeing the project along with Sunrise’s creative team.

The live action film will be scripted by Brian K Vaughan (creator of the acclaimed science fiction comic series ‘Y: The Last Man’), with Vogt-Roberts serving as producer and Vaughan serving as executive producer. The project was first announced in 2018 during the Anime Expo.