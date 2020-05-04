Michael Jordan boarded in The Last Dance hairless one of the most murky issues in which he was involved in his sports career: betting and gambling. “I never bet on anything, only myself in golf. I always liked playing blackjack, but that was not prohibited. The NBA, at the time, contacted me to ask me some questions in this regard, and everything was left there,” comments a man whose version was endorsed by David Stern, commissioner of the NBA at that stage. “He was betting unattainable amounts for most, but only in golf. We never saw signs that it could be a problem for him,” he said.

Sadly, David Stern passed away on January 1, 2020. Fortunately, I’ve got to publicly address Michael Jordan’s gambling issues, “It never reached epic, crisis levels.” # TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/e7LUrnq4JL – Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) May 4, 2020

