Jordan Spieth’s Story at the 2012 School at TPC Craig Ranch

Jordan Spieth. © Golffile | Scott halleran

This Thursday starts the AT&T Byron Nelson of PGA Tour on the tour TPC Craig Ranch, on Texas. It is the first time that this tournament, one of the classics of the American circuit, has been played in this field. Of course, that it makes its debut in the ‘big leagues’ does not mean that it is not a well-known field for golfers, especially in the United States. It owes its fame to being the scene of important university tests and, above all, for being a fixture in the early stages of school to obtain the PGA Tour card. That’s where this story of Jordan sppieth…

Tee times: great games for Jon and Sergio at AT&T Byron Nelson

Purebred Texan, the champion of a Masters, a US Open and a British Open has played on more than one occasion in the TPC Craig Ranch. It is not his favorite field and perhaps what happened in 2012. He played here the PGA Tour school in 2012 and was left out by three strokes. Spieth remembers it like it was yesterday. “Instead of a hole they put the ocean for me and I don’t think I would have made a putt either. I took 65 greens out of 72 that week, but I didn’t get anything. I remember that winter I locked myself in my house and did nothing but kick, kick and kick… ”, he explains. Afterward, you know what happened. Jordan brought out the card through invitations in 2013 and became one of the world’s deadliest kickers. It all started at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth, who has surprised everyone this week by revealing that the COVID 19 after the Augusta Masters, which prevented him from playing the Valspar Championship, says TPC Craig Ranch is a second-throw range. «You have to risk to get a good result, but there will be no other because without wind it is a field in which you can achieve low results. I’ve seen the forecast and it’s going to be pretty good from Thursday to Sunday. The greens are very fast and I am sure they will increase, but with the rain falling these days and the good weather expected now, I think there will be few this week, “he says. Spieth, who has been training normally for a week and a half after passing the coronavirus. He already played the course last week with his father and his agent.

AT&T Byron Nelson Championship 2021: dates, times and where to watch live on TV

Byron Nelson will be Spieth’s first tournament after the Masters, but it will also be the return of Hideki Matsuyama, champion of the Green Jacket. Precisely, regarding the Japanese, Jordan shared an anecdote that can best explain what Matsuyama means in his country and what his success in the Masters can mean. «I will never forget the ZOZO Championship 2019. I played on Thursday and Friday with Matsuyama and Adam Scott and I don’t remember anything like it. I have never experienced such an environment in a tournament on Thursday and Friday, not even in the Majors. There were like six rows of public in the street following the game, people were nervous, with all kinds of gadgets to see and take photos… It was impressive. It is surely only comparable to playing with Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach. Adam Scott himself, who has played a lot in Japan and is well liked by the fans there, told me that he had never seen anything like it in his life. With the memory of what I experienced in 2019, I could not even imagine what he can suppose now that he is champion of the Augusta Masters.

Check here the results of AT&T Byron Nelson