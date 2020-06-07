The protests in the United States following the racist murder of George Floyd on May 25 have continued. The streets of the North American country have declared war on racism. Figures of the NBA They have joined the demonstrations, in addition to publicly speaking on the matter. the same Michael Jordan, after making it known that he will make a donation of $ 100 million to combat racism itself, he has made a series of statements:

“African Americans have been persecuted for many years, we have been beaten. The death of George Floyd must once and for all be a turning point. This is something that can no longer be accepted. We have observed that racism has gotten at certain points in society that consider it normal. “