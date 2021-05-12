Jordan reveals his latest message with Kobe: “I can’t erase it”

It has been more than a year since the death of Kobe Bryant, but his figure is still very present in the NBA. Nobody forgets the legendary escort, continually remembered for records, tributes, murals or the anniversary of his death, which took place on January 26. The Black Mamba left an indelible mark on the North American competition, due to the extraordinary career it developed, but also for his tragic death, along with eight other people including Gianna, the second daughter of his marriage to Vanessa. The last tribute that the Lakers legend will live will be in the Hall of Fame, where he will be presented by Michael Jordan, his mentor and reference, the man he always wanted to become and on which he based his achievements and movements.

It is not the first time that His Airness pays tribute to Kobe. It already happened in his Celebration of Life, the memorial he had after his death at the Staples Center, which was attended by numerous players and former players and was honored, in a gala that lasted more than two hours, to a figure without whom it is impossible to understand the NBA. Now, some time later, Jordan will introduce Kobe to the Hall of Fame, an honor that will round off the splendid guard’s career, and he will do so in a ceremony marked by the coronavirus, but which will surely be very emotional. One in which Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will also be, generation companions, who will also have their particular tribute.

With the Hall of Fame just around the corner, Jordan’s name has come up again, in keeping with his relationship with Kobe. The six-time NBA champion has revealed his latest messages with Kobe and the difficulty he has to erase them, something he has not done despite the time that has passed since his sad death. The last text messages they exchanged were on December 8, 2019, a month and a half before the helicopter accident that ended his life, he indicates. Kobe sent it to Jordan shortly after noon, 12:18 PM Pacific Time. “This tequila is incredible,” Kobe wrote, referring to Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, whose bottle he had sent to Bryant in promoting it.

“Thanks bro,” Jordan replied. “Yes sir. Family okay?” Kobe replied. “All good. And yours?” “Everything is fine,” replied Jordan, who has smiled recalling the conversation to journalist Jackie MacMullan, from ESPN, in a great report. “He was really interested in training Gigi, “Jordan continued, so he said,”Happy vacations, “Jordan replied in a text message,” and I hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe ??! “Remembers Jordan:” I added that little cry / laugh emoji, “he pointed out smiling.” Ah, for you too man, “Kobe wrote. bench at the moment and we are sweeping this team. 45-8 “.

Jordan has declared that he has not found the strength to erase the message, of which he keeps a great memory. And he assures that these messages demonstrate the great competitive nature of the escort. One who will have the greatest tribute to his career with his induction into the Hall of Fame, an act that will be historic and in which it will be presented by an authentic legend such as Michael Jordan, the best player in history for public opinion and the mirror in which Kobe Bryant, the man who was closest to His Airness, always looked at himself. Big words.