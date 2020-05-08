The other dimension will soon return with more mysterious and weird stories, so to see a little of what awaits the viewer for these new episodes, The first images of the second season of ‘The Twilight Zone’ have been revealed.

In 2019 the television network CBS along with director Joran Peele brought back one of the most popular science fiction series on the small screen And after a successful first season, they decided to release subsequent episodes that promise to further intrigue viewers.

Breaking news! We’ve got your first look at season 2 of #TheTwilightZone. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/IudqhuINu7 – The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) May 6, 2020

So this week to raise expectations have been revealed 11 images from each episode of the second season of ‘The Twilight Zone’, showing the entire cast to participate in this ambitious project.

Among the actors that can be seen are Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr.

In addition to the footage from the second season of ‘The Twilight Zone’ being released, the titles of the 10 episodes were released that will make up this new stage:

‘Among the Untrodden”The Who of You”A Human Face”Downtime”8”Meet in the Middle”Try, Try”A Small Town”You Might Also Like”Ovation’

“The modern reinvention of executive producers classic Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg brings the legacy of the original series of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens on the culture of our time. The second season of The series will use introspection and exploration of the self to bring viewers into a familiar dimension, “reads a CBS statement posted on the IGN website.

Season 2 of ‘The Twilight Zone’ will be available in the middle of May on the CBS All Access platform and on the Syfy channel.