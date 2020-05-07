Share

TERRITORIO LOVECRAFT is based on the eponymous novel by Matt Ruff published in Spain by Ediciones Destino

The new HBO series, TERRITORIO LOVECRAFT, based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, premieres in August. The series tells the story of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) teaming up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to set off on a road trip through America of the Laws Jim Crow of the 50s in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). What starts out as a journey turns into a fight to survive and overcome the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could have come out of the pages of any Lovecraft book.

TERRITORIO LOVECRAFT is a series that has the executive production of Misha Green, who also works as showrunner, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who is also directing Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who directs Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer of Episode 1); based on the Matt Ruff novel.

Produced by Afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions, and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

TERRITORIO LOVECRAFT arrives at HBO Spain next August.

