Jordan Montogomery, the Cy Young of the Yankees in the Spring Training

The left-handed pitcher of the Yankees from New York, Jordan Montogomery, launched spectacularly in the Spring Training of the MLB 2021.

Montogomery is the only left-handed pitcher in the rotation of the Yankees After CC Sabathia’s retirement, he has let it be known that the discomfort and injuries of the 2020 season are simply forgotten and that he comes with everything in MLB 2021.

Jordan montogomery He was 3-0 in three starts, pitching ten innings without allowing a run.

Another that can be classified as one of the best pitchers of the Yankees at Spring Training it’s Domingo German, who pitched three more innings than Mongomery, but allowed two runs and lost a game.

Notably, Jordan will be the team’s fourth starter to compete for the World Series in 2021.