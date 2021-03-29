Jordan Larsson knocks on Sweden’s door

03/29/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Jordan Larsson, son of the legendary Barça player, Henrik Larsson, thinks he should play for the Swedish national team. Currently at Spartak Moscow, he is showing a high level in Russia and considers himself worthy to represent his country’s team. “I think I should be part of the team. “

The young forward of 23 years he was disappointed not to be among those called up for the national team matches corresponding to the Qatar World Cup. “I think I have been very good here in Russia. But they don’t accept me on the team. I appreciated the fact that the coach called me and said that he would not take me. It shows that you respect me, but that doesn’t mean that I consider your decision correct.“

To this, he ensures that he will continue to offer the best level in his current team in order to have the opportunity. “I have to keep scoring goals and passing assists to show that I am worthy of being called up for the national team.“

His father as a football reference

Henrik Larsson, In a statement he made for the Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, he praised his son. “Score a lot at Spartak. But it’s not about goals, it’s about his style of play, it’s impressive. I am a very happy father, proud of him. ” Jordan has already 12 goals and 5 assists in 22 league games.

Even so, his father admits that he is sometimes a bit demanding when giving advice. “We communicate as father and son. When it comes to football, I communicate based on my experience, and that can get hard for me.. “

The Italian coach of Spartak Moscow, Domenico Tedescu, also ensures that the player brings a lot to the team. “At the heart of the attack. There he is dangerous, he has good technique and makes his speed speak. Jordan is a completely independent forward, and no matter who he plays offense with, that doesn’t affect his assessment of me.“

After taking the first steps at the Helsingborgs IF in Sweden, now the forward seems to have found his best version in his second season at the Spartak of Moscow. Undisputed headline in the team, they are second in the Russian league with 44 points, four behind Zenit Saint Petersburg, leader in the table with 48 points. Now with the obsession of the Swedish national team, he will continue to grow to show the good football he inherited from his father.