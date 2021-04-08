Jordan Hicks threw 103 miles fastball against Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals reliever, Jordan hicks, pitched 103 and 102 mph fastballs against the Marlins in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Jordan hicks He is one of the pitchers with the most power in his arm, he has just thrown the fastest pitch of the season, the only one injured is Yadier Molina and obviously the one who had to receive the pitches to the most powerful of the MLB actually.

Here the video:

Jordan Hicks. 103mph. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/wMuP3U8Wh6 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2021

Jordan Hicks, 102mph Turbo Sinker. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8QgvkMygcb – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 7, 2021

Despite the great power he has in his arm, Jordan hicks He is not the closer for the St. Louis Cardinals, he comes from an operation on his arm that limited him to playing in the 2020 season.

At the moment, the San Luis Cardinals closer is Alex Reyes, who has done wonders in his two chances as the team’s closer.