Jordan Gill, Andoni Gago’s new European contender

Andoni Gago (24-3-4, 7 KO) will expose the European featherweight title against another English fighter, Jordan gill (26-1, 7 KO). “El Machito” retained the crown on April 23, at the end of his confrontation with Gavin McDonnell in Barcelona with a controversial null. That was the first and only defense for Gago, who conquered the European title in June 2019, defeating Jesús Sánchez from Madrid.

Gill, 26, is pursuing his career under the Matchroom Boxing umbrella, only having been defeated by Mexican Mario Enrique Tinoco in 2019. In his last two fights, “The Thrill” has scored two important wins, against Reece Belloti and the also Mexican César Juárez.