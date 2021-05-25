Jordan Clarkson won the NBA’s sixth man of the year 2021

The player of the Utah Jazz, Jordan clarkson, was appointed sixth best man of the year on the NBA.

Clarkson who was traded from the Lakers to the Cavaliers because they saw no future for him; this one was also traded from the Cavaliers for the same situation, however, it has silenced everyone’s mouth.

Jordan clarkson scored 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, with 42% from the field, 34% from 3s, 89% from free throws, and almost 1 steal per game in about 68 games off the bench for the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

This is the first player in the history of the Utah Jazzwho manages to win the sixth best man of the year on the NBA.

Here the report:

The future is great for Clarkson, who is a free agent at the end of this season after signing a $ 51 million contract for 4 seasons in the NBA. He is barely 26 years old and has a lot to do in the best basketball.