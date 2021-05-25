Jordan Clarkson, Best Sixth Man in the NBA

The frustrating loss suffered by the Jazz to the Grizzlies In the first game of the Western Conference first round tie, it did not detract from the fact that point guard Jordan Clarkson received the good news on Monday of being the winner of the award for Best Sixth Man of the NBA basketball course 2020-21.

NBA 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year: Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 24, 2021

Clarkson, with 407 points, widely surpassed his teammate, Australian forward Joe Ingles (272 points), and New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose (77). The 28-year-old averaged 18.4 -points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.. In addition, he was instrumental in Utah obtaining the first overall position in the league with a 52-20 record.

Clarkson, who has been in the NBA for seven seasons, was surprised with the award by his English teammate, who also did a great job from the bench. He is also the only player in Jazz history to record more than 40 points in multiple games as a reserve.. His 203 3-point field goals are the fourth-highest total in a season.