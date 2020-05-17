This coming Monday the documentary on the dynasty of the Chicago Bulls from the 90s, ‘The Last Dance’, with the release of its last two episodes. So far, it has been possible to see what is the true face of the staff of those Bulls, especially that of their star Michael Jordan.

Jordan himself, the great protagonist of the entire documentary, says he does not regret the type of person he was in his time as a Chicago player in the NBA. At the end of episode 7 he reaffirms himself in his words: “When people see this they will think that I am not a good guy at all. They could even consider me as a tyrant. Well, I wanted to win. Everything I have done has been to win and I don’t regret it. “

According to Michael Jordan, to be a good competitor, a good player, a winner, all those things that happened had to happen. That is the version that he has always given about the facts: “Was it worth it? (It is the question that has always been asked) Definitely yes”.

The last two episodes of the documentary will see the mythical series of the 1998 Chicago Bulls playoffs against Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals, and against Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals, the latter with the famous Game Winner of Jordan in Game 6 that gave the Illinois franchise its last ring to date.

One of the most emotional #TheLastDance moments: Michael Jordan burst into tears in the locker room after winning his 4th ring with the Bulls just on Father’s Day. A ring dedicated to her father murdered 3 years ago pic.twitter.com/Tq4RrKrQwK – More Than A Game (@ Pasion_Basket1) May 11, 2020

