Jordan Calloway reacts to cancellation of series about Painkiller

Yesterday we knew the news that the chain The CW had decided not to continue with the series “Painkiller”. In other words, we knew that the universe of the series “Black Lightning” was not going to continue to expand with this spin-off series on the same day that the final episode of “Black Lightning” was to be broadcast.

Sad news to which the actor in question has reacted, Jordan calloway, who played the character in the series “Black Lightning” and was going to star in that other series. After the news broke, the actor reached out to Instagram to get in touch with fans.

In the video posted on his profile, the actor broke the news to fans and thanked fans, cast members, fans, The CW and WarnerMedia for “even giving me the opportunity to do a spin-off.”

Painkiller won’t go on, so let’s rip that band-aid off now. Doing this project has been nothing short of a blessing. Words cannot express how grateful I am, from the experiences I have learned to the relationships I have made. It was an explosion, it was phenomenal.

In addition, the actor encourages his audience to “put this character to rest” and look forward to the next chapter of his acting career.

Although the chain The CW will not go ahead with this project with a view to its release schedule for fall 2021, there is talk that the series could find a new home on the HBO Max platform, although at the moment it is spoken as possibility, nothing firm.

Written and directed by “Black Lightning” developer and executive producer Salim Akil, “Painkiller” centers on the cyber killer Khalil Payne / Painkiller (Jordan Calloway), a character who first appeared in the first season of “Black. Lightning ”and that has continued to develop throughout the fourth and final season of the series. Season 4 episode 7, titled “Painkiller,” was designed to serve as the pilot for the Painkiller spinoff and aired on April 12.

Should the series go ahead on another platform or network, “Painkiller” will follow Khalil as he leaves Freeland City for Akashic Valley in hopes of turning the page and burying “Painkiller’s darkest and most devastatingly deadly part of himself.” Among those joining Calloway in the series’ cast are Alexander Hodge as Philky, a bartender who uses his technical knowledge to help Khalil fight for justice; Sibongile Mlambo as Maya, a “cold and mysterious” character that cannot be played with; and James Roch as Cousin Donald, a “lovable, larger-than-life giant who wears a different uniform – leather from head to toe with matching boots – a juxtaposition of his military past.”