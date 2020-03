In this period of compulsory confinement, everything is good for overcoming boredom at home.

Various challenges are multiplying on social networks, such as precision games. And in the latter area, Crystal Place forward Jordan Ayew excels.

Ball in the garden, the former Marseillais finds a way to tie a string on a basketball hoop placed at a good distance. A sacred award-winning shoot!

🏹 🎯 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/YgHJftoPwC

– Jordan Ayew (@ jordan_ayew9) March 28, 2020