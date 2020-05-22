The Valencian pilot remembers the great effort of the Sainz in Carlos’ career

Carlos’s double work stands out for responding to the expectations that his surname demands

Carmen Jordá is happy to sign Carlos Sainz for Ferrari for 2021. The Spanish pilot, who has grown up with the Sainz on the circuits, knows well the great effort that the family has put into promoting Carlos’s career and has seen closely the dedication that the Madrid rider puts into each race.

Jordá, a former development pilot for Renault, believes that the job, well done, ends up paying off and this theory has been demonstrated by Carlos Sainz with his transfer to Ferrari.

The Valencian driver and Sainz coincided in their ascent through the motorsports grills in GP3 in 2013. Jordá, who shared grills with Carlos, attests that his climb to the summit has not been easy and believes that part of the blame has been her had your last name. The fact of having managed to reach Ferrari in these circumstances makes the signing have even more merit.

“Obviously Carlos is super happy and I am very happy, especially for Carlos father. It is difficult for a pilot who is the son of a pilot, a benchmark. Then you always have to meet your father’s expectations. Many people say ‘It is that he has the last name’, but I think it is a burden for you, “says Jordá in a conversation from the Circuit de Valencia account on Instagram.

Jordá talks about the great effort of the Sainz family to fulfill Carlos’s dream and remembers with laughter how Carlos Sr. joked with her and told her that he was going to have to rob a bank in order for Carlos to reach Formula 1.

“You are always with that and you have to show what you are worth, that is not easy, but it is not easy either because I know, from the inside, how Carlos father has fought and both have fought to be in the position they are in right now I remember perfectly that the year Carlos won the World Series, Carlos Sr. told me ‘Carmen, I don’t know what I’m going to do, but since I didn’t rob a bank … I don’t know if my son is going to race in Formula 1’, Carmen shares.

“We all know what Formula 1 is, the races, the sponsors and everything that goes with it, but things finally turned out,” he says.

That is why when the results come, Carmen believes that it is only fair that all the work behind it be mentioned and remembered, that in a pilot’s career it is no small feat. “In Toro Rosso he demonstrated the constancy he has as a pilot and, above all, how hard-working and dedicated he is and if you combine talent with work, that’s where the great results come from,” Jordá says to finish.

