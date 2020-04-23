2020 is one of the strangest and most difficult years that we have had to live, for all that we are facing with the pandemic that daily leaves us with alarming figures. However, within all this chaos we can find a little light in the dark thanks to music, as a lot of artists are going out to give shows online and releasing music that they have composed these days or that they had stored out there, such as Jónsi by Sigur Rós.

A few days ago the leader of the Icelandic post-rock band announced that he would release new songs as a soloist after almost a decade of leaving this project a little aside. But as they say out there, there is no deadline that is not met, and after waiting a little while we can finally listen to “Exhale”, a song that we are sure that It will do a lot of good to all those who are unable to fall asleep at the moment or are outright eaten by anxiety.

And we do not say it because it is a boring song or something like that, but rather in it it feels as if Jónsi wants to transmit a little peace to us with his music that the truth is not bad for us. “Exhale” is a very emotional track because at first we can hear the singer’s whispering voice combined with a wonderful piano, but as it progresses some synthesizers are added and time speeds up to increase the intensity of the song’s minimalist lyrics.

Throughout the five minutes and seconds that this topic lasts, Jónsi repeats almost all the time a phrase that could be a mantra for everything the world is experiencing: “Let it go now, it’s not your fault”As if the musician consoled us and reminded us that everything that is happening will soon pass. “Exhale” was produced by the singer himself with the help of A.G. Cook –Who has worked with artists like David Guetta and Charli XCX–.

On the release of this song, Jónsi wrote a message on his Twitter account that undoubtedly accompanies the intention of this single: “Thank you very much to the people who have accompanied me in this process, I wanted to remind everyone to” inhale and exhale “and remember: ‘It is so, it is not your fault, just let it go now,’ remember it.”

As if this were not enough Jónsi premiered the video clip for this song, which was directed by the singer himself along with the actor Giovanni Ribisi. At we see a dancer doing a lot of movements in front of the camera that demonstrate the anxiety and stress that the protagonist is feeling, but at the same time fully represents that fight for freedom and the hope of everything that can overwhelm us.

But enough talking start the day listening to “Exhale”, the new and relaxing single by Jónsi de Sigur Rós as soloist below: