This year is being quite complex, due to a lot of things that we have had to face – especially the coronavirus pandemic. However, music is saving us these days to encourage us and remind us that not everything is lost, on the contrary, it encourages us to get ahead and now Jónsi, the leader and vocalist of Sigur Rós leaves us with a square eye announcing something very special.

In mid-April, the singer of the icelandic band returned through the front door with the song “Exhale”, his first solo song in over a decade. Many of us thought that it would be a single that he had composed during the quarantine to take advantage of the time and give his fans a joy, however, this song is part of a complete album.

This June 24, Jónsi announced that after launching Go in 2010, the musician is ready to release this 2020 Shiver, a new studio album. This record material It will be made up of 11 tracks produced by A. G. Cook, the creator of the label and art collective PC Music. As if this were not enough, will feature some special guests like the Swedish singer, Robyn, and Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins.

According to Consequence of Sound and thanks to a statement shared by the Icelandic artist himself, Shiver it’s a record that “Descend into the depths of human experience and our connection to the natural world”. This concept makes a lot of sense, because in recent years Sigur Rós leader has worked next to Carl Michael von Hausswolff in a project called Dark morph, in which they incorporate recordings of nature.

And if it was not enough to get excited with this announcement, he also released one more song from this new album called Swill. It is a stressful topic where the musician uses a lot of electronic elements to create a chaotic atmosphere, but what through his voice we receive a small ray of hope. A perfect mix between light and dark.

In addition to this, the singer and guitarist took the opportunity to release the video clip for this song, which was directed by Barnaby Roper and encouraged by the studio Panda second. The video completely accompanies the idea of ​​the song, with a Jónsi being attacked by several people and that is interspersed with images of dancers moving to the rhythm of the song, as well as the animation of several humans merging with each other.

Shiver, the first solo album by Jónsi will reach digital and physical platforms next October 2. But while we wait for this great album to be released, Check out the video for “Swill” below:

See on YouTube