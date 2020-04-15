In these times of physical confinement, moods change like a Pacific tide over the course of the day and weeks. As a measure to maintain sanity we have been receiving countless new grooves, weekly concerts and live broadcasts from almost all of our favorite artists. But there is one we did not expect. The frontman of the post-rock band Sigur Rós, Jónsi, has just announced the launch of new music in a solo project.

To attack those days that feel cold and strange, there really is little better than the music of this Icelandic genius. The announcement that he shared through his social networks came to be a surprise. The last material he released as a soloist is Go from 2010, where he presented an album varying with his classic quiet pieces and others characterized by faster percussions. Jónsi’s new single, “exhale” produced by PC Music leader A. G. Cook, will be released on April 23.

Since then Jónsi has also participated in other projects such as the soundtrack of the movie starring Matt Damon We Bought a Zoo in 2011. In 2019 he returned with two quite interesting projects. Dark morph, in conjunction with the Swedish musician Carl Michael von Hausswolff. AND Lost & Found, a job he did in collaboration with Alex Somers to mark the tenth anniversary of Riceboy Sleeps, their first album as a duo.

breathe in … breathe out … 💫 “exhale” coming April 23. Prod. by @ agcook404 & Jónsi. click here to pre-save: https://t.co/0zzLdn6yVV pic.twitter.com/LBLhbfwkMa – Jónsi (@iamjonsi) April 13, 2020

The leader of Sigur Rós shared the following brief words in his announcement: “I’m going to release new music later this month”. Right there he included some links to follow his solo pages on YouTube and Spotify. Those brief words are accompanied by an equally surprising music clip. The Ambient Fragment is an extended synth chord that occasionally ripples out of tune. For its part, the video does its thing to complement the feeling of being trapped in time.