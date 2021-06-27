Jonny Lee Miller will be the prime minister in the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Trainspotting and Elementary actor Jonny Lee Miller has been cast to play former UK Prime Minister John Major in the fifth season of The Crown. Lee Miller joins a cast full of big stars on the final stretch of the hit Netflix series.

First aired in November 2016, The Crown became one of the most prominent and highly-rated dramas within the Netflix series. According to Deadline, the fifth season will begin filming in July with the entire update on its cast.

Joining Lee Miller will also be Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth; Lesley Manville, who will take on the role of Princess Margaret; Dominic West will play Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana and Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip.

The new protagonists will be part of the turbulent period of the British royal family in the 1990s. This season will also feature the tragedy that occurred in 1997 when Princess Diana of Wales was killed in a car accident.

The character who will play Jonny Lee Miller served as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party during that stage, precisely from 1990 to 1997. Before this he served as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of Foreign Relations during Margaret Thatcher’s term in 1987 to 1900.

The Crown production is preparing to begin filming what will be its penultimate season, Deadline also published on its website that the premiere date will be in 2022 without specifying the month of its release.