Jonny Lee Miller to be Prime Minister John Major at The Crown

Jonny Lee Miller, better known as the contemporary Sherlock Holmes of ‘Elementary’, will play former Prime Minister John Major in the fifth season of ‘The Crown’, becoming one of the new signings of the batch that will star Imelda Staunton.

The actor from ‘Trainspotting’ and ‘Mansfield Park’ will play the role of Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, which ruled the United Kingdom between 1990 and 1997. Previously, he was Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary during the government of Margaret Thatcher, between 1987 and 1990.

Miller joins a season full of changes. In addition to Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as Her Majesty Elizabeth II, in this fifth installment there will be Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki will be the one who gets into the Diana of Wales skin.

The fifth season is estimated to be released by Netflix in 2022. In addition, the applauded fiction about the British Royal House has confirmed a sixth and final batch of episodes.