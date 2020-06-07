NXT TakeOver In Your House: Jonny Gargano vs Keith Lee preview

NXT TakeOver In Your House preview: Jonny Gargano vs. Keith Lee for the North American title. A fight that promises to be pure spectacle.

A personal rivalry

Keith Lee will have a new defense of the North American belt, this time against Jonny Gargano. Lee faces a renewed Jonny with a rude attitude which can make things very difficult for the champion. This rivalry goes much further, too The couples of the respective fighters have been involved, which makes this fight much more attractive and makes it a rivalry of the most personal of the card. In the last NXT the faces were already seen in a mixed fight that had as the winner the challenger and his partner Candice Lerae. This only made feed the tensions since the result was not the most legal and left Keith Lee even more enraged.

Keith Lee

In terms of the fight, it promises a lot, they are not fighters of the same weight, but despite that, they can get together very well and steal the show. Lee has incredible agility in the ring and even weighing 154 Kg it is able to get on the third rope and execute a moonsault. It has a very wide arsenal of moves and that makes can give good fights with the fighter that is, of the weight that is and of the height that is.

Jonny Gargano

We have a renewed Gargano, with rougher attitudes that are working quite well for him. Jonny Wrestling with this new character He is attracting a lot of people and together with his partner Candice, they are becoming the highlight of NXT. We’ll see if he can get the North American title for the second time.

