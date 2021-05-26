Jonfer, before Michel Rivera in a world tie

Jon Fernández (21-1, 18 KO) was on the verge of contesting a WBA World lightweight eliminator. The restrictions on entry to the United States due to the pandemic prevented him from facing Isaac Cruz with that award in between. A few months later, Jonfer will have that opportunity again on 3rd of July (on the Gamboa vs Colbert undercard). He will collide with Dominican Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KO) in a WBA tie.

The Basque has already been preparing this fight for several weeks with his coach, Tinín Rodríguez, in Madrid. He hasn’t boxed since February 2020, when he struck down Aristides Perez in two rounds. Since then, and after the pandemic, He was going to fight in August and December, but two setbacks deprived him of the opportunity. Later, Cruz’s option arose, which could not be crystallized. During the last weeks there have been contacts to bring about the lawsuit against Samuel Molina in July in Malaga, but the greater opportunity has paralyzed everything for the moment.

Rivera, for his part, is a fighter who is also clearly growing. At 23 years old, ‘La Zarza Ali’ lives in Miami and has played his last five matches in the United States (the last one, in February 2021). He is ranked number nine in the WBA lightweight (Jonfer is eleven) and is facing the great test of his career. For both, beyond the nomenclature of the lawsuit, it is a great opportunity for both. By rival and by stage, since the event can be seen in the United States on Showtime.