Jonfer, America again for “a new beginning”

“Usually boxers always say that we have done the best preparation of our life. This time it is literally like that. IThe same has not been the most methodical, but it is where I have reached the end of the course in the best way. The Carson (California) fight is a new beginning. Not only for fighting again in the United States (his last time there added his only professional defeat), but for how difficult the last few months have been. It’s a new beginning, but not because it’s here. If I had fought in Spain the feeling would be the same“admits Jon Fernández (21-1, 18 KO) in the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’ a few hours after contesting” the opportunity of his life. ” He will face Dominican Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KO) in a WBA World lightweight eliminator.

The opportunity is great and not only because of the tie. Jonfer will be televised on Showtime in the United States (no television has bought the rights in Spain) and will have the opportunity to redeem his only professional loss, which came in 2018 in Oklahoma. He wants to prove his worth and he does it with renewed illusions. It has not been an easy time for him. “After the fight I want to record a video counting the peaks of motivation that I had a few months before my fight against Houya in Bilbao (December 2019). I’ve had a bad time. I came to stop liking boxing. When it was allowed to travel between communities, I returned to Bilbao to my mother’s house and was going to leave boxing completely, but I continued because there were signs that big things could come out. But something clicked in my head and the support I receive on social media has helped me through the process. It has been a wheel to find me well again “, reveals the Basque.

Social media has seen him as a new content creator. His Twitch channel and YouTube have grown a lot in recent months. “I have managed to create a very healthy community that helps me a lot. I say it many times in my live shows. They think that I help them, but they have no idea what the other way around is.“He says. Those” moments of disconnection “make Jonfer more dangerous this Saturday.” I look very fresh with ideas, something key above the ring. I think that for all boxers being strong psychologically is very important, and for me a little more, “he warns. He is full of morale, not confident.”The fight with Rivera is a 50-50. He is strong and does everything very well, but I think there are points where I am better. He looks favorite and it is logical because it is not the first time that he fights in big events of this type, but for me the fight is a great opportunity and I will take advantage of that, “he concludes.