Forward Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat outscored Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets 78-62, at the start, Friday night, of the NBA 2K Players Tournament. Jones Jr. and Durant had an intense matchup in which the winner selected the Milwaukee Bucks and Durant to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Sitting at home in Miami and New York, respectively, Jones Jr. and Durant competed in a 24-minute game. It ended with a win for the Heat forward.

It was the start of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, in which 16 players compete in NBA 2K20 for a donation of $ 100,000 that the NBA, the National Association of Basketball Players and 2K do to a charity that they select and that is working in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Various matches

On Friday Jones Jr. and Durant participated, as well as point guard Trae Young (Atlanta), shooting guard Zach LaVine (Chicago), center Hassan Whiteside (Portland) and guard Patrick Beverley (Los Angeles Clippers).

Durant, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, said he hasn’t touched a ball “in a long time,” mWhile Jones Jr. commented that he has been trying to maintain his skills shooting at his Florida home.

In the most uneven game on Friday, Young dominated Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes 101-59..Young used the Bucks, who became the favorite choice in all four games.

The Bucks were chosen for three of the four games, and the players who wore them averaged 87.7 points per game and kept their opponents on average 58.3 points.

More matches on Sunday

The NBA 2K Players Tournament It will resume on Sunday at 6 PM Eastern Time. In Sunday’s NBA 2K games they will face the Lithuanian power forward Indiana Pacers ‘Domantas Sabonis against Clippers’ center Montrezl Harrell.

While shooting guard Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, the second player to test positive for the coronavirus, will face rookie forward, Japan’s Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards.

The Hispanic Escort Suns’ Devin Booker will play power forward Michael Porter Jr., of the Denver Nuggets, and center Andre Drummond, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, against another tall man, DeMarcus Cousins

