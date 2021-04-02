Jones believes that the UFC will give in to his demands for the dangerousness that Ngannou represents: “There is a great possibility that I will break my jaw, and I accept it.”

Jon Jones Entering The UFC Octagon | Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports

Aware of what it would be like to share the Octagon with the fighter with the most striking power in history by UFC, Jon jones not willing to sell cheap what could be his first official loss as a professional in MMA.

The former 205-pound champion made headlines this week by publicly venting his frustrations with Dana White and the UFC regarding the payment he would receive for a potential fight with the new Heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

As a guest on Steve-O’s podcast, ‘Bones’ confessed that if he is going to expose himself to a KO loss to the Cameroonian, it will have to be for the right price.

“I think I’m more beatable as a heavyweight and that’s why I asked Dana for a raise,” said the 33-year-old (via MMA Junkie). «Francis Ngannou is scary. There’s a great chance that my jaw will break, and I accept it. As a fighter I have already kicked so many ass that if at some point they connect me, well, everyone has their days. I accept it, but that should be accompanied by a raise. I think that with me as a Fullweight the pay-per-view numbers will inevitably go up and more people will watch. “

Although Jones has clearly already figured out a potential loss, he believes that if he somehow manages to survive Ngannou’s punch the cards will be in his favor.

“There are a lot of scenarios, so I just think of the worst of all and put myself in a state where I’m like, ‘Ok, I’m ready to go out there and this guy could hurt me tonight. Francis Ngannou is dangerous. Let’s say it out loud: I think he has a chance to knock me out. But if he doesn’t knock me out, I think I win that fight. I just have to put up with the first round and I win that fight.

