Jonathan Villar left his rivals speechless with a tremendous base run

The dominican Jonathan Villar had one of the best runs of bases that have been seen in the season of the MLB 2021.

When the New York Mets lost 4-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies, Kevin Pillar hit a solo home run to make it 4-3, at one run to tie it.

Jonathan Villar reached the initial thanks to an unstoppable, that was when the Venezuelan Jose Peraza connected an unstoppable that barely left the field, however, Villar did not have to see that he was in the initial to score from there the tying run in the MLB.

Notably Jonathan Villar birthday this same Sunday, May 2, 2021, celebrating it in style in the work that has given him professional success.

Here the video:

HOW DID THE PHILLIES LET VILLAR SCORE ON THIS pic.twitter.com/jdkhOy8hzt – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 3, 2021

Villas has been a lethal weapon for the Mets on situational occasions in the 2021 majors, he is a player who can touch, run, bat and is a veteran in the dugout. We are talking about the leader of stolen bases in the MLB 2016.