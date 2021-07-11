Jonathan Suárez would be the new reinforcement of Dorados de Sinaloa

The footballer Jonathan Suárez, would be returning to play football this time with the team of the Dorados of Sinaloa from Rafael “Chikis” Garcia, in the MX Expansion League for the Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the defender would be practically tied to the directive, to reach the team in the capital of Sinaloa as his new reinforcement.

Jonathan Suárez is a dual national player who plays as a defender, making his Mexican soccer debut for Gallos del Querétaro in 2018, before being loaned to Cimarrones de Sonora, Pumas Tabasco and Orlando City.

CONFIRMED. Jonathan Suárez is a new player for Dorados de Sinaloa. His last team was Orlando City SC. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1qb1CVKMgy – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) July 9, 2021

Jonathan Suárez failed to make his Major League Soccer debut with Orlando City, as his contract was terminated due to a lawsuit in the United States, so he looks for another opportunity in the Expansion League.

