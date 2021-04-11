Jonathan Rodríguez seeks to get into the top 3 of Cruz Azul’s top scorers against Chivas

The Uruguayan footballer Jonathan Rodriguez of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, seeks to get into the top 3 of historical scorers of the Machine against the Chivas del Guadalajara, in their duel on matchday 14 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Currently the “Cabecita” accumulates 5 annotations with the Cruz Azul shirt against the Sacred Rebaño, placing only one of the third place in the table which is occupied by Carlos Hermosillo, José Guerrero and Ángel Morales with 6 goals.

The top scorer in the history of Cruz Azul against Chivas is Fernando Bustos, who accumulated 11 goals against the Guadalajara team in his career, while the second place goes to Francisco Palencia with 7 goals in his personal account.

Jonathan Rodríguez scored 5⃣ goals for Chivas in their 4 previous duels (3 official and 1 friendly) and is close to the # Top5 Cruz Azul’s top scorers against Chivas:

1. Fernando Bustos 11

2. Francisco Palencia 7

3. Carlos Hermosillo 6

3. José L. Guerrero 6

3. Ángel Morales 6 pic.twitter.com/d44vzia509 – Oscar I. Guevara (@OscarGuevara_TD) April 9, 2021



Of the 5 goals that Jonathan Rodríguez accumulates against Chivas, 4 have been in official matches while only one was in a friendly duel between both teams, so in this I say of matchday 14 he could rise to second position .

